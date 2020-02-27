Wallowa County could see more Firewise Communities established in the foreseeable future, and those in charge are already seeking a coordinator to help make it happen.
Firewise Communities are groups of rural landowners who join forces to reduce wildfire risk in their areas. Residents in the Lostine Canyon set up Wallowa County’s first Firewise Community last fall. That prompted interest from landowners in other high fire-risk areas, said Alyssa Cudmore, family forest coordinator for Wallowa Resources.
“We’ve had a lot of requests from the whole county to develop Firewise Communities. We want to be sure we have the capacity and leadership to develop them,” Cudmore said.
As a result, Wallowa Resources is hiring a paid coordinator who will work with the Wallowa County Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) Committee. The individual will be required to have a background in landowner outreach, meeting facilitation, fire, forestry, natural resources and/or another relevant field. They will assist in developing three Firewise Communities. Landowners in several high-risk areas of the county have requested assistance establishing a Firewise Community.
Mike Eng, a resident leader in Lostine, said the Lostine Canyon was identified as one of the areas with the highest and most extreme fire danger after the county’s wildfire protection plan was updated in 2017-18. Approximately 110 properties with 120 structures make up about 15 square miles or 9,600 acres south of Lostine. About 45 landowners are participants in the Lostine community, he said.
“Wallowa County had a plan but it hadn’t been updated in some time,” Eng said. “Now, our goal is to establish three more Firewise Communities over the next 12 to 18 months.”
Cudmore said the coordinator being hired will focus on just that.
“That’s going to be the role of that person we bring on in March,” she said.
“It’s not a government-run group,” she added. “The key is a Firewise Community run by the landowners so it’s very much up to the landowners as to whether they move forward to become a Firewise Community.”
She said if local landowners in areas identified as high risk for fire decide they don’t want to establish one, “We’ll move on to another community.” Those areas identified as high fire risk include Imnaha River Woods, the west moraine and Ski Run Road, and the upper Liberty Road and Tucker Down Road areas.
The deadline to apply for the coordinator’s position is March 3. To learn more about the opportunity, visit the Wallowa Resources’ website at https://tinyurl.com/FirewiseCoordinator. The Wallowa County Community Fire Plan is available at https://www.oregon.gov/ODF/Documents/Fire/CWPP/WallowaCounty.pdf or through an online search for Wallowa County Community Fire Protection Plan.
