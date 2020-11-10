ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County threw its support behind two issues Wednesday, Nov. 4, when the county commissioners agreed to issue letters asking for clarification on legal custody for the Wallowa County Humane Society and another supporting proposed fee increases at campgrounds.
Stuart Vencill, husband of humane society president Carol Vencill, asked the commissioners to send a letter that day to the Oregon Department of Agriculture. The deadline for submitting comments on the issue was Wednesday.
Vencill said the problem comes from the Legislature’s new rules on enforcement of rules governing animal shelters and the ODA’s repeated use of the term “legal custody” of animals in the care of shelters. The Legislature, in 2019, changed the record-keeping requirements of “animal-rescue entities” from counties to the ODA under the state veterinarian.
“There are so many vague areas there,” Vencill said. “We get an enormous amount of calls for lost and found animals, especially during the tourist season.”
The Wallowa County Humane Society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit but is not formally licensed, Vencill said.
“It appears we’ll have to become licensed,” he said.
Like many smaller, rural counties, Wallowa County has no animal shelter and relies on volunteers to foster animals until their owners or new owners can be found.
“We try to temporarily provide care for them while we find the owner,” Vencill said.
He said he’s written to state Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, about the issue, and heard back from the senator’s office Tuesday, Nov. 3. Hansell said he’d look into the ramifications of the ODA’s new rules.
Vencill said he’s also been keeping Commissioner Todd Nash apprised of the situation and Nash had taken the lead on the issue for the commission.
“I know you’re aware that the county’s overrun with feral cats. Every one we can get spayed will cut down on that problem,” Vencill said. “We’re very fortunate to have a generous community to support us and we appreciate your input as well.”
The commissioners voted to review Vencill’s letter and send it to the ODA.
The commissioners also agreed to send a letter to the U.S. Forest Service in support of proposed increases of campground fees in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest.
Commissioner Susan Roberts said the increase would be negligible, from about the current $5 a day to about $7 a day.
“I suggested they were asking too little,” she said.
The fee increase is to help cover the cost of upkeep of campsites.
In their letter, the commissioners wrote, “This year, visitors crowded Wallowa-Whitman National Forest recreation areas leaving wear and tear, trash, vandalism and human waste behind. We understand that your agency has budget challenges.”
The commissioners also wrote that they hoped to see the fee increases help pay for the repair of ecologically damaged sites in the area.
They voted to send a letter to the Forest Service supporting the proposed fee increases.
