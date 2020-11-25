ENTERPRISE — A letter endorsing a Northeast Oregon high school basketball season pilot program was approved by the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners at its regular meeting Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Commissioner Susan Roberts said the letter was requested by the Enterprise School Board and would be sent to Gov. Kate Brown.
“We were contacted by the school board asking if the commissioners would be interested in providing a letter of support of the Northeast Oregon high school basketball season,” Roberts said. “We felt we were so this letter’s to express support for the Northeast Oregon basketball season pilot program.”
Roberts read from the letter that as the COVID-19-restricted fall sports season ends, the district is eager to “remain vigilant in following safety protocols.”
She said the program will offer students opportunities and at the same time reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
“We do this by hosting athletic opportunities for our students at a local level in a controlled setting. If these opportunities are not provided by the schools, our locality to Idaho allows our students to enroll there to compete in athletic programs and travel out of state to areas that have less safety protocols and high community spread of COVID-19,” the letter read. “This increases the risk of bringing COVID back into our communities, and more specifically, our school communities. Allowing our school districts to control the setting with masks and other safety protocols in counties with very low COVID cases prevents higher-risk activities for students and their families. This, in turn, increases our ability to continue to provide instruction in our schools. We ask you to consider the proposal brought to you by the districts to pilot basketball competition in Northeast Oregon. We believe this plan not only benefits our students, both physically and mentally, but also decreases COVID-19 spread and helps to keep our school doors open.”
Commissioner John Hillock agreed that seeing youths traveling to Idaho poses a risk.
“I hate to see the kids headed to Idaho on their own without any precautions, and that’s what’s been happening,” he said. “They’ve been going to Idaho and wrestling and things in a less-controlled environment.”
Roberts said she believes supporting the winter season protocols will benefit future sports programs, as well.
“I think this’ll help, in the long run, if we can get this done and then the other sporting events will show they can control those, too,” she said.
“I understand they’re still talking about playing football in March,” Hillock said. “That’s going to be a little weird.”
Roberts added, “and track season in June.”
The commissioners voted to approve sending the letter to the governor.
In another matter, the commissioners agreed to remove several departments from the purview of the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and place them directly under the supervision of the commissioners and their administrative services director with the assistance of the grants administrator.
Roberts said this comes after the county’s auditor recommended the move since Community Corrections, Parole and Probation and their agencies are grants-funded departments. She said the auditor said Wallowa County is the only county in the state where Parole and Probation is under purview of sheriff’s office. Since it’s mostly grant funded, it would be better to be directly under the commissioners since they’re all grant-funded departments.
“They felt it would be cleaner and we’d have less issues with our audit,” Roberts said.
In other matters, the commissioners:
• Approved the termination of Rachel Girard as a 911 dispatcher.
• Approved an easement for Tyson Orr on Eggleson Lane.
• Approved pumping out a ditch for Kathleen Rawls on East Dorrance Lane.
• Approved a permanent easement between the county and the Oregon Department of Transportation for a sidewalk. Roberts said another will be needed later near the Cloverleaf Hall.
• Approved reappointing Roberts and Larry Nall to two-year terms and Jeff Yanke and Dave Yost to one-year terms on the Grande Ronde Model Watershed Board of Directors.
After adjournment, Roberts said the governor’s latest executive order requiring a “two-week freeze” on gatherings does not apply to government buildings at any level.
