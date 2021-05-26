ENTERPRISE — A donation of $10,000 to Wallowa Business from the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners continued county support of small business during the board’s Wednesday, May 19 meeting.
Todd Rodgers and Jolene Cox, who serve on the board of Wallowa Business, with the Oregon Small Business Development Center Network of Blue Mountain Community College, asked the commissioners for support as had been received in the past. Rodgers noted that the county has given $10,000 annually to support the organization, which supports local business. He said the COVID-19 pandemic has forced his group and small businesses to alter their operations in light of forced closures experienced last year.
“We’ve obviously had to be a bit more flexible with how we did that, so we’ve had online classes and demonstrations to help businesses get through,” he said. “We wanted to see if, this year, there was any availability of funds to donate, though it’s probably not going to be at the level where it has been before. I just wanted to see what you guys have thought or discussed.”
But Rodgers and Cox not only received verbal support, they received the financial support Wallowa Business hoped for. The $10,000 donation from the county came from its video lottery fund.
Commissioner John Hillock expressed his appreciation for the assistance Wallowa Business has provided in distributing federal funds to small businesses.
“Your group was very helpful in the distribution of the PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) money and helping fill out applications,” he said. “I really appreciated that … I helped several people where I could, but mostly I referred them to your group.”
Commissioner Todd Nash took the opportunity to inquire about additional funds to help people who had waited to get their taxes done after the PPP ran out.
“I also heard there was $8 billion left in reserve for minorities and I was wondering if you had any inside information on that, and if the minorities don’t end up taking that, if it would be available to the general public again,” he asked.
Cox said she had no information on the funds Nash mentioned.
In other matters, the commissioners:
• Voted to stand by the county Planning Commission’s denial of Charles Woods’ appeal of its denial of a conditional use permit to build two houses on his property. Woods attended the meeting by phone.
• Accepted Hannah Miller’s resignation from Assessor’s Office.
• Transferred $35,000 to the Wallowa Lake County Service District water and sewer fund and $8,550 to Veterans Outreach.
• Approved a scope of review of Land Appeal.
