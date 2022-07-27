ENTERPRISE — Community input is being sought for a comprehensive Community Energy Strategic Planning process to proactively plan and manage Wallowa County's energy future, according to a press release.
The effort is being launched in a collaboration between the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners and Wallowa Resources Community Energy Program, with funding from Energy Trust of Oregon.
The move comes after years of quiet discussion, energy development and energy challenges, the release stated, and focuses a special eye on lowering energy costs and stabilizing energy access for the county’s “end of the line” communities.
The effort will use the tagline, “We have Good Energy.”
Early estimates show county residents currently spend $30-$40 million annually for various types of energy, according to Nils Christoffersen, Wallowa Resources executive director. He said most of those dollars currently leave the county.
“Finding ways to keep some of them working here creates real opportunities for all of us,” he said.
The plan takes a hard look at how all kinds of energy is used in the county right now and then figuring out what residents can do to lower energy costs for everyone, how to put those saved dollars to work locally, how can to ensure having stable, reliable access to energy for critical services in times of emergency and at the same time, how to be good stewards of the environment, according to Joe Basile, plan manager and Wallowa Resources Community Energy program manager.
Critically important too, Basile said, “this energy plan will also deliver a comprehensive prioritized list of local energy opportunities with short- and longterm strategies and funding to make projects happen.”
“This is a community-generated plan,” county Commissioner John Hillock said. “We are wanting input and assistance from interested groups and individuals from every sector of the community — from homeowners and renters to ag to business and beyond.”
An 11-member leadership team has been established and team members are now beginning to identify key stakeholder groups and interested individuals willing to contribute some time and expertise in small group work sessions over the next several months, Basile said.
The team is headed by Mike Hayward, a former county commissioner and past general manager of Wallowa County Grain Growers. Members include Ryan Sheehy of Fleet Solar; Sara Miller of the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District; Travis Boyd of Wallowa Valley Networks; Paul Karvoski, Wallowa County emergency services manager; Stacy Beckman, Wallowa County Grain Growers; Andy McKee, a llocal developer; Joe Dawson, ag/real estate; Franz Goebel, Wallowa County planning director; Jennifer Piper, of the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce; Dan McCarthy, Hospital Facilities Manager; and Emily Bratcher, Wallowa Resources Youth Education.
This plan is intended as a blueprint for the next 10-20 years, Hayward said. “We want the people who will be impacted to be part of the planning. Stay tuned.”
For more information on the planning process and how to become involved, contact members of the leadership team or Basile at joe@wallowaresources.org or 541-426-8053, ext. 52.
