Community input is being sought for a comprehensive Community Energy Strategic Planning process.

ENTERPRISE — Community input is being sought for a comprehensive Community Energy Strategic Planning process to proactively plan and manage Wallowa County's energy future, according to a press release.

The effort is being launched in a collaboration between the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners and Wallowa Resources Community Energy Program, with funding from Energy Trust of Oregon.

