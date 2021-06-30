ENTERPRISE — The 35-acre parcel of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department land being donated to Wallowa County was formally accepted by the county commissioners in a special meeting Tuesday, June 29, as they received the deed for the land.
The donated land is being added to the 1,791-acre parcel acquired by Wallowa County in January 2020 from the Ronald C. Yanke Family Trust. The added 35 acres were donated to the county by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, bringing the total to 1,826 acres. A management plan for the land is currently being produced.
According to a memorandum of agreement also adopted Tuesday, the approximately 35 acres are added to what is now known as the East Moraine Community Forest. Previous estimates of the added land were about 33 acres.
Tuesday’s meeting was routine for the end of the fiscal year, which ends today. They agreed to delay formal adoption of the county’s 2021-22 budget until 4 p.m. today. Commissioner Susan Roberts said they usually wait to within hours of the end of the fiscal year to allow for any last-minute changes in the budget.
In other matters Tuesday, the commissioners:
• Approved a donation of $2,000 from the Transient Room Tax Fund toward the Fourth of July fireworks over Wallowa Lake.
• Approved the application for a grant of $7,955 from the Wildhorse Foundation to pay for a new window in the District Attorney’s Office.
• Approved a budget for 4-H and Oregon State University Extension of $236,665, which was approximately the same as for the previous year.
• Approved a budget for the Wallowa Lake County Service District of $1,438,549. The district pays for water and sewer services at the lake.
• Adopted an interfund transfer of $231,770 within the county Public Works Department from the asphalt plant to the Roads Special Transportation Fund.
