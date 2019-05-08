Both the Enterprise and Wallowa/Joseph golf teams played at the Enterprise High School golf fundraiser “Enterprise Tourney” on Friday, April 26.
Coach Marvin Gibbs said that Tori Suto won the girls golf, shooting a 79 on the day. For the boys, Frank Westerman shot a 109 while Willie Gibbs shot a 129.
Enterprise played in two tournaments that week, hitting the friendly highway for Heppner on Thursday, April 25. Zion Mark shot an 83 while Boone Harrod shot 68 and placed second, individually.
The Enterprise Tourney the following day saw Boone Harrod shooting an 82, for third place in individual honors while Mark shot 99 and Tyler Gray shot 103 and Jacob Amaro shot 106. The combined scores allowed the squad to place second in the tourney.
“It was an awesome week and we keep getting better, and I’m excited for districts coming up,” Coach Kyle Crawford said.
The following Friday saw Wallowa/Jospeh at the Buffalo Peak course in Union County
