ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners heard a brief presentation from Wayne Monger of the federal Bureau of Land Management in Vale who discussed possibly divesting the BLM of its minimal holdings in the county.
Monger, who is relatively new to the position, said he wished to become known to the board. He said he will be implementing a quarterly report from his district.
He emphasized that fire season has started, mentioning a 4,000-acre blaze that burned north of Vale.
“Just be aware, it is coming,” he said of the fire season.
Monger said his district covers about 5.1 million acres and Commissioner Todd Nash said the BLM holds less than 30,000 acres in Wallowa County.
However, several parcels are in key places and Commission Chairwoman Susan Roberts asked Monger that if the BLM wishes to divest itself of some of its holdings in the county, the county or private landowners might be interested in purchasing it or accepting a donation of the land.
“We’ll have to look at parcels we’d consider for disposal, so if you have any suggestions, by all means,” Monger said.
“We do,” Roberts said. “There aren’t very many acres in Wallowa County and they’re located in spots that are more conducive to private ownership, if we can get that — or county ownership — so if you need to dispose of parcels, the county would like to offer.”
Roberts and Monger agreed they would keep in touch over possible transfer of ownership.
Nash said his main concern is along the Minam River down to Troy.
“The use of it has ramped up considerably,” he said, “that being a wild and scenic river and everything reverts back to BLM, but there really isn’t a presence of BLM here in the county. I’m like Commissioner Roberts in that either you need to have a presence and help us through some of the concerns that arise or wash your hands of it.”
Roberts said the county has a permanent easement with BLM for Wildcat Road that the agency has land along.
Commissioner John Hillock agreed, saying county access is crucial.
“The last time there was a flash flood, we couldn’t get in to do work on the road,” he said.
Roberts said the easement that has since been arranged is the solution to that access.
The commissioners also:
• Approved a resolution to declare certain property surplus and sell it at a minimum cost.
“It also prohibits us from selling dangerous things, hazardous things and prevents us from purchasing them ourselves or getting our best friend to buy it and then give it to us,” Roberts laughed.
• Initiated the process to obtain a $20,000 grant from the Wildhorse Foundation for a therapy K9 for Community Corrections.
• Hired Gavin Collier as a juvenile tracker — sort of a modern-day truant officer — with the county’s Department of Youth Services and accepted the resignation of Brooke Langerman as a 911 dispatcher because she took another position and the retirement of William Moore as a custodian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.