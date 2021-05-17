ENTERPRISE — A resolution on Wallowa County’s participation in opioid litigation will be on the agenda Wednesday, May 19, when the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners meet.
The commissioners meet at 9 a.m. at the courthouse.
County Counsel Paige Sully will discuss the resolution with the commissioners prior to its adoption.
Also on Wednesday’s agenda are a letter from a Wallowa business to consider a donation, the resignation of Hannah Miller from the county Assessor’s Office, an order on the scope of review of a land appeal and two intrafund transfers of funds totaling $43,550.
