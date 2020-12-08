ENTERPRISE — Reassurances were given as to the fate of the south end of the East Moraine above Wallowa Lake when a property owner asked the Wallowa County commissioners about the fate of the land being managed by the county and its partners.
The East Moraine is largely a 1,791-acre parcel acquired by Wallowa County in January from the Ronald C. Yanke Family Trust. More recently, another 33 acres were donated to the county by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, bringing the total to 1,824 acres. The northern end is mostly grassland, while the southern end is forested.
Mike Lockhart, co-owner of the Wallowa Lake Tramway and president of Wallowa Lake Tourism Association, asked for an update on what the county plans for the East Moraine.
“There’s rumors flying around that it’s going to be nearly a wilderness area and roads won’t be available for traffic,” Lockhart said.
County Commissioner Todd Nash did his best to put Lockhart’s concerns to rest.
“It’s a work in progress,” Nash said. “It won’t be a wilderness area. It’ll be accessible. There are plans to continue to graze, to continue to do timber management. As far as access and vehicular use, it’s going to be very limited.”
He said the county, as the managing partner of the moraine stakeholders, is working to ensure the area will retain its historic usage.
“(Commissioner) Susan (Roberts) has been working diligently to ensure access,” he said. “It’ll be available for those who are older, the younger, for educational purposes. It will be through the action of a manager or a commissioner signing a vehicle. It won’t just be open to the public going up there with any vehicle.”
When Lockhart asked about off-road vehicles, Roberts said they have never been considered as desirable for the area.
“When we started this in 2008, that was one thing that was off the board and I don’t know why it keeps coming up,” she said of four-wheelers. “The Yanke family was not in favor of that. … The whole conversation was around historical use. There might be a four-wheel track that would be used for maintenance to get up there, but I don’t ever remember discussing that four-wheelers would be able to run all over the trails.”
Lockhart asked about bicycles and Roberts said they would be allowed, as would horses and full-sized vehicles on rock-based roads.
“I’m not trying to be an advocate for it one way or another,” Lockhart said. “I’m just trying to understand.”
“We’re still working on a management plan with the partnership, which is Wallowa Resources, the Wallowa Land Trust and the state Parks Department,” Roberts said.
Lockhart also asked about timber management in the various parcels that make up the East Moraine, since his property is on some of it. He said the Tramway company made an offer on one parcel with the aim of clearing out deadfall and brush that create a risk of fire.
“We do have deep concerns about the condition of that parcel because of all the deadfall that are in it; the snags that are in it,” Lockhart said. “We wanted to see it cleaned up.”
He said because of the expense of logging the area, he wasn’t eager to spend money on it and was glad the county and its partnership were taking it over. He also expressed his appreciation to the commissioners for their clarification on the issues surrounding the East Moraine.
Nash said that from timber management discussions on the area, it is anticipated about 1 million board feet of lumber will be removed. Commissioner John Hillock added that it would come from at least two different parcels.
But, as Nash said, logging the steep terrain will be both difficult to do both physically and economically.
“If logging prices go down just a little, we’ll be operating at a deficit,” he said. “If a rock or a stump comes loose and tumbles down, it’s going to land on someone’s roof. It is going to be a difficult operation. But it is still a priority of the management plan. That’s the first thing they want to do.”
In other matters at the Dec. 2 meeting, the commissioners:
• Acknowledged and approved the acceptance of three separate funds of unanticipated revenue from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. They all came from the federal government through the state to reimburse the county $250,000 for COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses, another $563,232 to disburse to businesses hurt by the governor’s executive orders requiring business closures and $5,000 to reimburse the County Clerk’s Office for election-related expenses.
• Approved the hiring of a Troy-area man to eventually replace a county public works employee who is expected to retire in a couple years. Mike Odem was officially hired by the commissioners.
• Approved an increase in the rates the county charges for use of its equipment to keep in line with the cost of loaning it.
• Approved another easement for the state to construct a sidewalk ramp in Enterprise. A previous one was approved at the Nov. 18 meeting.
