comish recycling 3390.jpg

Peter Ferre of the Friends of Wallowa County Recycling gives an update on recycling activities in the county to the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. The recycling center can now take nearly all plastics.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain

ENTERPRISE — Recycling services in Wallowa County continue to expand and now residents can recycle nearly all types of plastics, Peter Ferre told the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners at its meeting Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Discarded plastic is one of the major concerns of any recycling program, said Ferre, of the Friends of Wallowa County Recycling, who was there to update the commissioners on recycling work in the county.

