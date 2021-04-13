ENTERPRISE — A lengthy intergovernmental agreement between the state and Wallowa County was rejected by the county commissioners Wednesday, April 7, upon advice of county Counsel Paige Sully.
The approximately half-inch-thick document would have detailed how the county would receive state Department of Human Services funds for community developmental disabilities services. That is usually handled through a third-party subcontractor, the Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, which handles mental health and addiction treatment here.
But after a thorough review of the contract, Sully advised the commissioners to reject it.
“We are responsible, whether we perform these services or whether we subcontract them out to a third party,” Sully said. “As with most of these contracts, the money comes to us and we have an obligation to pay it, regardless of whether we get the required reporting from the subcontractor.”
She said the proposed contract makes no allowances for county expenses.
“This contract, in particular, doesn’t even provide any administrative costs to the county; we don’t get paid at all for monitoring this contract,” she said.
Under the proposed contract, if the county makes a payment to the subcontractor and doesn’t get accountability reports back, the state “becomes unhappy with county,” Sully said. “We’re on the hook for repaying the state.”
She read a portion of the contract that discussed the state subcontracting directly with a vendor.
“I think that’s exactly what they should do,” she said. “Let the state subcontract with the vendor and then they could pay, they could monitor compliance and we are totally out of the middle on this thing. … We should tell the state, ‘We can’t process this; we don’t want to be responsible for this.’ These are certainly necessary services … but we don’t have the resources to monitor this contract.”
Commissioner Susan Roberts noted that such a contract wouldn’t be the first that had put the county in an untenable situation.
“Some years ago, this very thing happened with another agency and the county was in contact with the state, who said, ‘You will return this money; you have to pay it back.’” Roberts said. “At that time, we spent a lot of time traveling to Salem to make sure that the county did not have to do that. It came from the funds that were dispersed to the entity that had not done its reporting. It took a lot of time and a lot of work … to get that done. The money was then reduced from the payments received that the county was still on for having to monitor all of that going forward and make sure that reduction was done. … That’s when we started insisting that we have the reporting documentation prior to make the payments. There was no way then, either. And now they’re slipping back into that and not giving any money unless we do the work.”
Commissioner John Hillock agreed that the current system of requiring documentation prior to the release of funds works best.
“I’ve worked with Chrystal on these and she will not release funds until she has the proper documentation,” Hillock said.
Roberts noted that under the proposed new contract, the state wouldn’t have to follow procedures the county has in place.
The commissioners initially considered tabling the matter until state officials and those from the Center for Wellness could be consulted, but Sully said the state wants an answer quickly so it can open negotiations with a contractor if the county rejected the proposed contract.
Hillock said he wanted to discuss the matter with representatives from the Center for Wellness to assure them the county is not rejecting what they do or their funding.
“We don’t want to disrupt this,” he said, adding in a motion that he wants the commissioners to “consult with our subcontractor on what we’re doing.”
The commissioners voted to reject the contract, authorize Sully to write to the state explaining why it was rejected and to consult with the Center for Wellness.
In another matters, the commissioners heard two complaints from Grouse Flats resident Jon Mallory, who said county Road Department crews caused or allowed damage to occur to his gates across cattle guards on his land when they graded or plowed snow from roads in the area.
The commissioners said they would discuss the damage with the Road Department to see that the problems ceased.
Mallory also asked if the county could straighten an “ess” curve in a road in the area. However, Roberts said to do so would require using Bureau of Land Management land. She said that in the past, the BLM has been reluctant to allow such changes. Mallory offered to help with equipment, labor and materials, but Roberts didn’t give much hope with the BLM.
In other matters, the commissioners:
• Approved a request from Rick Bombaci, with Wallowa Mountains Hells Canyon Trails Association, for $3,500 to be used to maintain trails since U.S. Forest Service has ceased such work.
“We rely more heavily on volunteerism,” Commissioner Todd Nash said.
Hillock made the motion to approve the request.
“I think this is a valuable service they’re offering since the Forest Service isn’t doing it anymore,” he said.
In seconding, Roberts asked from what fund the money would come. Nash said it would come from the Video Lottery Fund.
• Approved employee actions of hiring Sharon Newell as reserve deputy with the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and the retirement of Rebecka Friend as a 911 dispatcher.
• Approved permit applications for easements by Dustin Larison, Chester Freeman and Jeffrey Wecks. Two more were approved for the Flora and Wallowa Prairie areas that were added to the agenda later.
