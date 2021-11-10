ENTERPRISE — An increase in fees charged by the Wallowa County Planning Department will go into effect Jan. 1, after the county commissioners approved a fee schedule presented Wednesday, Nov. 3, by Planning Director Franz Goebel.
He told the commissioners that the current fee schedule has been in place for five years and some fees in place longer.
“We think it’s appropriate to look at a fee increase, based on the economy’s increase…and we have looked at a possible 15% fee increase,” Goebel told the commissioners. “We have done some simplification, as well. There are a number of items in our old fee schedule that we didn’t think made sense, so we’re adding a ‘time and materials’ multiplier.”
Under the new schedule, as Goebel presented it to the commissioners:
• All fees to go up 15%.
• Stepped fee cost increases were removed.
• Time and materials fees were added for actions requiring an excess of department resources.
The time and materials fee is $35 an hour above the allotted time.
Goebel said the simpler permits would add the extra fees after five hours or $25 worth of materials. More complex permits would see the addition after 20 hours and $50 in materials. He said such materials often are mailings accompanying the permit applications.
“What we’ve found is certain types of permits are disproportionately expensive (to the county),” Goebel said. “For instance, the trail application of a couple years ago took hundreds of hours of time and an enormous amount of mailing that went out with that and that fee was still a simple $525. This, I think, makes it more fair for types of applications that require much broader mailing or many more hours.”
Commissioner Todd Nash asked how much the new fee schedule will decrease the burden on the general fund and by how much.
“It slightly reduces it,” Goebel said. “Currently, the average revenue is $45,000. Based on current projections…it would raise it to $56,000. So it’s a slight increase.”
In documentation provided to the commissioners, Goebel stated that the Planning Department processes an average of 300 permits a year that generate about $45,000 in revenue. The approximately 27% increase in the schedule will raise that number to about $56,000, he said.
Road vacation
In another matter, the commissioners approved a petition for the vacation of Clear Lake Road in eastern Wallowa County and adopted the road vacation.
Nash recused himself from voting on the matter, saying he had a conflict of interest in it. He did offer himself as a source of information on the issue, being quite familiar with it.
The commissioners noted that all affected property owners had signed a petition requesting the vacation. The petitioners wanted the road vacated because, they said, people repeatedly trespass.
County counsel Paige Sully said they were within their rights to the request.
“The property owners are seeking to close this section of Clear Lake Road because they are suffering from continued occasions of property damage and trespass that they said they can’t stop,” she said. “The road doesn’t serve any public access to property; it runs through private properties.”
Commissioner John Hillock asked if the road accessed Forest Service land in the area. Nash said the Forest Service can access its land by other means.
Sully said she spoke with her client the previous day who said they were in discussions with Forest Service about allowing them some access roads.
“But their concern is that as long as the road stays open, the public will use it to access nonpublic property,” she said.
Nash agreed.
“I will attest to that, having been out there for a long time, it is treated as if it’s public ground,” he said. “There’s resource damage and gates left open. It’s been a long, long problem; there’s no doubt about it.”
Sully expressed hopes accommodations can be reached.
“I’m hoping that the petitioners will work with folks on limited access on terms where they can allow who’s going and when they’re going, so if there are negative consequences as a result of that, they’ll know,” she said.
However, Hillock was hesitant about agreeing to the vacation, concerned it would set a precedent that could cause problems in the future.
“I just think that whenever we close a road it’s a serious matter and I just wanted to ask the appropriate questions to make sure we have all our bases covered,” he said.
But Sully assured the board that it was allowed by state statute to perform such vacations.
Commissioner Susan Roberts said by not vacating the road, the county could be liable.
“My concern is what ramifications there could be for the county if we deny this and people keep trespassing on their private property and then we have a civil problem on the other end,” she said.
“Why would we have a civil liability? We have roads everywhere,” Hillock asked.
“Because we were petitioned to close the road,” Roberts said.
“Then he should fence the road so people don’t go onto his property,” Hillock said. “Just because the road goes through his property, doesn’t mean people can go on his property.”
But Hillock remained concerned about precedent.
“You can’t just close roads because people are trespassing,” he said. “In this case I don’t mind because it doesn’t access public property.”
“Actually, you can by statute,” Sully said.
“You can do whatever you want; I just don’t think it’s right,” Hillock said. “I don’t want to set precedents where I’m going to close roads that could potentially benefit people further out just because I want to protect this guy’s property. … I just want it in the record that I don’t want to make precedents of closing roads. … I don’t have a problem with it; I just don’t want to set precedents.”
Sully again reassured him that the precedent has been set already.
“This is a statutory authorization. The precedent is already set out by law,” she said. “It’s basically a driveway and it doesn’t serve public land.”
Other business
In other matters Wednesday, the commissioners:
• Hired Candi Staigle in the Wallowa County Assessor’s Office.
• Reappointed Kim Tippett to the county’s Planning Commission to a term set to expire Dec. 31, 2025.
• Designated the Wallowa County Chieftain and the La Grande Observer as newspapers in which to publish the Wallowa County Foreclosure list.
• Approved a resolution authorizing the county to enter into an agreement for real property transactions. The property designated in the resolution is located at 506 NW 2nd St. in Enterprise and is now owned by Sonja Little.
• Approved the initiation of a grant application for the state Fiscal Recovery Fund for the fairgrounds in the amount of $500,000.
The board’s next meeting, which would normally be Nov. 17, has been rescheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, because a couple of the commissioners will be out of town Nov. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.