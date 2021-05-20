ENTERPRISE — A resolution to declare Wallowa County in a state of drought is the sole agenda item for an emergency session of the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners when they meet at 3 p.m. Friday, May 21.
Such a declaration is actually a request for Gov. Kate Brown to make such a declaration for the county, as she has done for several other counties in the state, Commissioner Todd Nash said prior to the meeting May 19.
Such a declaration will make federal funding available primarily for agricultural needs, Nash said. He said it wouldn’t apply to any municipal water shortage in the county.
“We’re pretty well set that way in Wallowa County,” Nash said. “It gets the process started,” he said, adding that he expects to hear the governor’s response soon.
The meeting will be open to public comment after the declaration resolution is passed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.