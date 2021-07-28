ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County is working to establish a youth center in Wallowa after the county commissioners voted to apply for a $75,160 Oregon Youth Development Council grant Wednesday, July 21.
Mandy Decker, director of the county Department of Youth Services, said the grant would help disadvantaged youths in Wallowa, particularly those who are considered at risk.
“There are not a lot of resources in Wallowa, like there are in Enterprise and Joseph,” she told the commissioners.
She said the center would be a place for kids — particularly youths 12-16 years old — to have a rec room with a ping pong table, a foosball table, space for jobs skills and other classes.
“It would be somewhere for kids to meet with their mentors and, as you just approved, we have youth employment kids down there,” she said.
She was referring to the commissioners’ earlier approval of the hiring of Lucas Powers and Chance Pendarvis in the county’s Department of Youth Services.
Decker also presented the commissioners with a budget that will be included in the grant application. It would include $31,200 for personnel, $21,960 for operating costs, $2,000 for supplies and materials, $8,000 for equipment, $2,000 for direct supports and assistance to youths and $10,000 for administrative costs.
The grant application noted that Wallowa is particularly in need of such a facility. It stated that Wallowa’s population of 817 is well below the poverty line and that 40% of the combined household income there is less than $25,000. Most at-risk youths in Wallowa attend school sporadically and live with caregivers or parents who do not engage well with the school district. The city has no place for youths to hang out in a “prosocial environment.” They’re 20 miles from the county seat and many families do not have the transportation to get there for mental health appointments, parenting classes and prosocial activities. There is also a minimum of public transportation. These factors often lead to higher dropout rates and other things that negatively impact the youths of Wallowa.
The Oregon Youth Development Council is for youths ages 6-24 in a manner that supports educational success and career and workforce development with a focus on positive youth development, and is integrated, measurable and accountable, according to the OYDC website.
Decker said that within the budget is funding to pay someone to man the youth center. However, she said, if that should become an issue, she knows of parents in Wallowa who could help.
After the commissioners voted to approve the grant application, Decker said it is an “October grant” and the county should find out in August if it’s been awarded. She expected it would pay retroactively to July.
All three commissioners all expressed their appreciation to Decker for working on the youth project for Wallowa.
“We commend you for taking the time and effort to do something for Wallowa and to remind of our presence in Wallowa,” Commissioner John Hillock said.
Fire concerns
In another matter, a landowner of property near the East Moraine expressed concern about recreationists who could start a fire there in light of the Elbow Creek Fire near Troy. He asked that the commissioners close the area to public access.
“I think that that’s probably not going to happen because of all the recreational opportunities,” said Jacob Hasslacher. “I’m not concerned about the horseback riders; I’m not concerned about the ranchers and the local users of the land. I’m concerned about the people who don’t understand what’s going on (and through their practices inadvertently start a fire.) At the very minimum, I’m asking that the county commissioners put up signs at the gates saying, ‘No fires, no campfires, no smoking, etc.’ before something happens back there.”
Hillock said he fully understood Hasslacher’s concern. He said he had to take action Monday, July 19, when four campfires were discovered up the Lostine River. He said law enforcement was sent out and Forest Service personnel placed “no fire” signs in the area.
“I think we could have somebody make some signs and get them up for the rest of the season,” Hillock said. “We are under a fire closure at this time and hopefully most people know that. … We’re watching what’s going on.”
Commissioner Todd Nash said it shouldn’t be an issue.
“We have a standing agreement to no fires up there,” he said.
Addressing Katy Nesbitt, the county director of Natural Resources and Economic Development, Nash said, “Katy can probably get that whipped out in nothing flat.”
She agreed to have temporary signs put up until more permanent once are erected.
Signs can help, but Commissioner Susan Roberts expressed a bit of skepticism.
“You know, you can put up all the signs on the face of the Earth and …” she said.
Other business
In other business, the commissioners:
• Approved an intergovernmental agreement between Wallowa County and Wallowa County Education Service District for information services. Stacey Fregulia, information technology director for the county, said the agreement is primarily to get part-time help for her.
“This is primarily to help me because I’m spread so thin,” she said.
• Approved an intergovernmental agreement between Wallowa County and Oregon Health Authority for tort liability coverage as a provider for the Psychiatric Security Review Board.
• Approved bid of $13,900 for a sound system at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds. Having been the only bid received, the fair board had recommended it be accepted.
• Approved a 1.5% cost-of-living-allowance raises for county employees.
• Approved hiring Jacqueline Valli at the Wallowa County Museum.
• Approved an intergovernmental agreement between the county and the state Marine Board.
• Approved Oregon Department of Forestry informational signage for the Imnaha River Road, Jim Town Road, Upper Diamond Lane and the Golf Course Road.
