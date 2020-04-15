Two trucks and several firefighters from the Enterprise Fire Department responded to 603 Depot St. the afternoon of Wednesday, April 15, to extinguish a chimney fire believed caused by a buildup of creosote, Assistant Chief Dan Niezen said.
The home, owned by Glenda Cummins, was expected to have sustained some water damage, Cummins said.
No one was injured in the fire. The call to 911 was made at 2:40 p.m., Niezen said.
She said her husband, Rob, first noticed the fire by seeing smoke from the kitchen window. She said they sprayed fire extinguishers into the firebox of the fireplace insert, which nearly extinguished the blaze.
“We’d gotten it taken care of and about the time the fire department rolled in, it flared up again,” Cummins said.
“This is a stubborn one,” Niezen said. “It just doesn’t want to go out.”
The fire was extinguished and the fire department cleared the scene later that afternoon.
Niezen said he attended a similar call to the same address about 20 years ago.
