Costly Courthouses

The Wallowa County Courthouse. 

 Elane Dickenson/Wallowa County Chieftain, File

ENTERPRISE — Two possible criminal cases in Wallowa County are in a holding pattern as the wheels of the justice system turn, according to District Attorney Rebecca Frolander.

The cases involve possible charges of animal cruelty from last winter on the Bob Dean Oregon Ranches in the Imnaha area and a fatal stabbing at the Hells Canyon Overlook on July 8 that left a Hermiston man dead.

