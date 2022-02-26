Harley Wanner, right, an eighth-grader at Joseph Charter School, gives a presentation on teen dating violence and healthy relationships during an assembly Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. The presentation was Harley’s project for Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.
JOSEPH — A Joseph Charter School eighth-grader recently headed up an assembly to share with her fellow students concerns about dating violence among teens.
“I’m spreading awareness about teen dating violence,” said Harley Wanner before the assembly Tuesday, Feb. 22. “I’m doing this assembly; I’m doing an FCCLA meeting.”
It’s part of her project as a member of the school’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America chapter.
FCCLA is a nonprofit national career and technical student organization for youths in family and consumer sciences education in public and private schools in grades six through 12. There are about 30 students in JCS’s chapter, Wanner said. A dozen of them joined her in putting on the assembly.
“I’ll go to present this project at state and hopefully at nationals if I make it,” Wanner said. “I can present my project at state and help people in the community in any way I can.”
She said her fellow FCCLA members do a variety of projects with the same goal as hers — of advancing in the competition to state and nationals. She said they to projects such as teacher appreciation, raise money for cancer victims and their families and one girl is making a dress of recycled materials.
Lisa Collier, the JCS adviser for the FCCLA chapter, said Wanner also brought in representatives from Safe Harbors, a nonprofit group that provides crisis intervention and advocacy services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence, dating violence, and stalking, as well as community education and outreach, according to the group’s website. Katherine Marrone and Marika Straw from Safe Harbors put on a slide show and talked to the youths who attended.
“She wanted to work with Safe Harbors,” Collier said of Harley. “February is dating violence awareness month.”
Harley, who is just 13, said that kids today are dating younger than in even recent generations.
“Nowadays, kids as young as 12 will date,” she said. “But any relationship can be toxic.”
She also said that the age gap between dating partners doesn’t make much of a difference.
“It’s all the same,” she said. “The age gap doesn’t matter.”
But it comes down to recognizing and avoiding toxic or abusive relationships.
“You watch for signs of abuse and toxic relationships,” Harley said. “If they’re mentally manipulating you, that’s a sign of a toxic relationship. An abusive relationship is when you’re physically harming your partner. There are so many other things.”
