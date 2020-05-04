100 years ago
May 6, 1920
Two homes in the extreme north end of the county burned down last week, and in one instance the excitement and strain proved too much for one of the occupants who died of heart failure while trying to save food provisions stored in the house. This was at the fire which destroyed the home of Grandpa and Grandma Walls of Bartlett. The house and contents was a complete loss. The Walls are almost helpless from feeble health and old age.
The time of the year has arrived when it is necessary for all persons having chickens to keep them confined in yards. Complaints have been received from those who have planted gardens, and city ordinances forbid chickens to run at large.
The April apportionment of school money raised by county tax has been made to the districts. This is purely on the census basis, and $6.70 is given for each pupil. The final count of pupils shows 3,237 children of school age.
The 1920 graduating class will be the large in the history of the district high school. Diplomas will be given to 28 pupils.
70 years ago
May 4, 1950
President Truman will stop in La Grande next Wednesday for a few minutes on his way to Grand Coulee and will be met there by a welcoming committee consisting of a number of citizens from the eastern Oregon area. High school bands from Union, La Grande, Elgin, Enterprise and Joseph are to be on hand and the National Guard will parade from the armory in La Grande to the depot. Schools in the area are dismissing early so students may attend the event. Several thousand people are expected to assemble.
The Democrats further increased their lead in Wallowa county voters registration this year, rolling up a 13 percent increase over the primary registration two years ago, compared with a gain of 8 percent by the Republicans. County Clerk Marjorie Martin reports 1669 Republicans and 1974 Democrats in the county.
Jack Ferguson was cut and bruised about the eye and several other Enterprise high school seniors were bruised when two of their cars collided on the highway near Meacham. The senior class, traveling in six cars were enroute to the coast on their annual “sneak” when the accident occurred. Discouraged by the weather and the accident, the seniors voted to cancel their trip and returned home.
50 years ago
May 7, 1970
Sometime earlier this year vandals entered the forest camp at the end of the Hurricane Creek road and raised havoc with facilities there. Al Meyers of the Joseph Ranger office said it would take several hundred dollars to repair the damage and to replace the things which were stolen.
Chet Lewis, a ranch hand at the McClaran Ranch, was injured while riding and working cattle for McClaran’s at the Snell Ranch on Lightning Creek. He was thrown from his horse and badly injured. Ted Grote was called to come in with his helicopter and a doctor.
Scott Crane, an eighth grader at Enterprise school, tied the county junior high record in the pole vault at a track meet in Enterprise against Joseph. Scott’s vault put him over the bar at 8’6” to set a new school record.
25 years ago
May 4, 1995
A Portland television station will be at Imnaha next week to talk to people who have eyewitness accounts of what they believe are alien spacecraft or unidentified flying objects (UFOs). The program was prompted by an alleged UFO sighting reported on March 30 from Imnaha residents Diane Baquet and her son, Bryan. Several other residents have come forward with UFO stories also.
Wallowa High School placed first at the 12-team Jo-Hi Invitational track meet. Raymond Seamon was tops in the 400 with a 52.90; Rory Johnson took the 800 with 2:05.73; and Ray Johnson won the 3,000 with a 9:57.59.
Buddy Poppy Queen Linnala Kibler and King Laramie Lewis, both Enterprise second graders, earned their titles by winning the Buddy Poster contest sponsored by the VFW Post 4307.
