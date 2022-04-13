ENTERPRISE — The popular “Destination Creation” workshop for business owners is being offered by the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District from April 19 to May 24. Registration deadline is April 18.
The class will be held online Tuesdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
This series provides the framework for how to think about a business and how to position a business to become a destination that customers will frequent now and into the future.
The concepts will be presented in recorded videos by small-business mentor and professional speaker Jon Schallert.
NEOEDD Executive Director Lisa Dawson, a certified facilitator of the program, will bring decades of experience working with businesses to the discussions about the concepts.
Learning materials including webinars may be accessed via computer or mobile device for up to six months following the class via the Destination University portal.
The regular fee for the course is $399. However, NEOEDD is offering a special option for businesses in Wallowa, Baker and Union counties. Sign up and pay $199 now and receive $199 back after attending the entire series (with no more than one excused absence) and submitting a plan for implementing new actions to improve your business.
If the registration fee is out of reach, scholarships are available for business owners who have a low-to-moderate income.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.