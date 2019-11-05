Promptly at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, a herd of dinosaurs, including three fearsome Tyrannosaurus rex pillaged downtown Wallowa. They were accompanied by a tamed, though spirited Triceratops, a bevy of witches, whose brooms, they said, could fly at speeds of 100 mph, some scary vampires and a few desperadoes. Several superheroes, some rugged cowboys, and a number of royal princesses helped keep things in order. It was the Wallowa Elementary School’s annual Halloween parade outing. The 110 or so students of the Wallowa Elementary School, marshaled by teachers and parents, walked, skipped, hopped, and sauntered from the school through the downtown area where delighted merchants provided treats and family members waved to the horde. The Resale Store included small boxes of raisins in its offerings, something that Debbie Reith noted was a healthy treat. “It’s always fun, and very much looked forward to,” said Wallowa City Librarian Debbie Lind. The library offered post-parade activities for the pre-school set, including stories and the fun of assembling a paper skeleton. By 3 p.m. the dinosaurs, witches, goblins, outlaws, vampires, princesses, and superheroes were all back in their classrooms. where more Halloween treats awaited.
