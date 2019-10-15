With snow working its way gradually down the mountainsides, it's time to start thinking about Wallowa County's premier winter event: the Iditarod-qualifying Eagle Cap Extreme (ECX) sled dog race. This all-volunteer event, slated for January, brings hundreds of sled dogs and dozens of elite teams from across the U.S. and Canada to compete in and enjoy Wallowa County.
But this inspiring event needs more than a hundred volunteers to make it run. It's an all volunteer effort. If you like dogs, or you like people or if you just love Wallowa County, this is a great chance to help contribute to the success of the ECX, and get to know the outstanding mushers and dogs who will be here. You'll also help keep them all safe, and enjoy the unique camaraderie that's become part of the event.
This year's ECX Volunteer Fair will be held at the Josephy Center, Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. There will be a bevy of Susan Paranga's Siberian Husky sled dog team there to greet you. You'll meet race organizers (all volunteers) and learn about the jobs that are available. Some of the premier positions that need to be filled for this year's race to be successful include equipment managers, people to help with public relations, dog handlers for the race start and race finishes, cooks and other volunteers for the overnight check station at Ollokott, and people to help with the fun education programs that engage schools in Union and Wallowa County in learning about the race, producing art, and coming to Enterprise and Joseph to meet the mushers and their dogs.
You needn't volunteer for the whole time that the race is running. A morning as a dog handler, an afternoon to help with education, some time to check equipment in and out and keep track of things will be fine. Any time you can spare will be greatly appreciated.
What do you get if you are a volunteer? The friendship of the other 100 or more volunteers and of the mushers. The chance to hug a sled dog(s). The opportunity to learn about the sport of mushing, and about the work that you are doing as a volunteer. And the pride and happiness that come from helping your community and helping others.
