on Saturday 8/10/2019.
Attendance was up by about 50% from last year for Eagle Cap Shooters Association’s 2-Gun Defensive Pistol & Rifle Shoot held Saturday August 10, 2019. Thunderstorms threatened in the late morning but the shooters managed to escape the rain.
The event kicked off at 9:00 am with all five competition bays in use. Participants were challenged with a different scenario in each bay. Scoring was based on a combination of time and target hits. Shooters had to move fast but shoot accurately, making this event difficult. Steel targets had to be knocked over and cardboard targets required two shots each, within the center scoring ring only. Any shots outside these parameters count against the shooter’s score, raising their time. The shooter with the lowest overall time for the entire event wins.
Joe Kline took first place with a final score of 115.70. Jake Moore followed in second place with a final score of 140.96. John Hollenbeak captured third place with a final score of 162.42
Events like this one are held at shooting ranges around the world. Many shooters compete in national or international matches and become quite proficient, winning numerous awards and championships. Some of the well known adult champions like Jerry Miculek, Bob Vogle and Taran Butler have become so good that competition shooting has become their paid profession with numerous big name sponsors. Junior programs include Youth Olympic Shooting Sports.
ECSA will have more events this year so be sure to watch the What’s Happening section.
