The East Moraine Community Forest management plan is nearly ready for approval by the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners and the other stakeholders, the commissioners agreed Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
ENTERPRISE — The forest management plan for the East Moraine Community Forest took another step toward final approval, Wednesday, Sept. 7, when the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners gave preliminary approval to the plan.
The commissioners said they expect to give it final approval at their next meeting, which is scheduled for Sept. 21.
Katy Nesbitt, the county’s director of natural resources and economic development, said there remain a couple items of language in the plan that need to be corrected before it’s ready.
She also said that while the plan allows for the erection of a building, such as a toilet, a location for it has yet to be selected.
Commissioner John Hillock, who has been instrumental in shepherding the plan through, said he believes it’s about ready for approval once the details are dealt with.
Kathleen Ackley, executive director of the Wallowa Land Trust, which is one of the stakeholders in the forest, agreed that the plan appears ready for approval.
The moraine, a parcel of land of roughly 1,800 acres, was purchased from the Ronald C. Yanke Family Trust and moved to county ownership in January 2020. A draft management plan has since been worked on by the Wallowa Lake Moraines Partnership — made up of Wallowa County, the Wallowa Land Trust, Wallowa Resources, the Oregon Department of Parks and Recreation, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Nez Perce Tribe’s cultural and forestry divisions, as well as community members.
Since the acquisition, members of the partnership gathered information through personal and focus group interviews, an online survey and a 30-day comment period on the East Moraine Community Forest’s Draft Management Plan. The plan was designed by resource and recreation professionals to meet the multiple uses of the property — forest and range management, wildlife and habitat conservation, cultural resources and recreation.
Commissioner Todd Nash told the other commissioners he would abstain in voting on the plan since he had been absent for much of the work on it due to other commitments.
“I haven’t been as engaged in it as much as you have,” he told Hillock and Roberts.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Approved updated bylaws for the county’s Transportation Advisory Committee.
• Approved the appointment of a new member to the Early Learning Board of Directors.
• Approved an inter fund transfer from the Public Works Contingency Fund to Asphalt Reclaimer.
• Approved an easement request by Christine Jackman to replace a culvert on Eggless Road in Enterprise.
• Discussed a road vacation request made by Don Port and voted to initiate the process. Roberts said the road hasn’t actually been vacated, but no one is maintaining it.
