The East Moraine Community Forest management plan is nearly ready for approval by the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners and the other stakeholders, the commissioners agreed Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.

 Wallowa County Chieftain/File Photo

ENTERPRISE — The forest management plan for the East Moraine Community Forest took another step toward final approval, Wednesday, Sept. 7, when the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners gave preliminary approval to the plan.

The commissioners said they expect to give it final approval at their next meeting, which is scheduled for Sept. 21.

