ENTERPRISE — Government leaders are generally upbeat as 2022 presents new opportunities, although some of them are a bit daunting for Wallowa County and its four incorporated cities.
The county
One of the biggest issues the county commissioners and mayors mentioned was affordable housing.
“Decent, long-term and available housing is probably the biggest issue facing the county in the next year or so,” said Susan Roberts, chairwoman of the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners.
Commissioner Todd Nash agreed, saying he wants to improve the “extremely low workforce housing inventory.”
Commissioner John Hillock also agreed about the housing problem, saying it is a “statewide problem.”
Nash said the county is a mixed bag in some areas.
“We boast the highest high school graduation rate in the state, one of the lowest violent crime rates in Oregon and we have extremely high-quality health care and health care facilities,” he said.
But there are areas where life in the county can be improved.
Nash said that 45% of county residents live with household incomes below the poverty level and that school-age and young-adult demographics remain very low. He also wants to see value added to the county’s natural resource-based economy.
A cattleman who largely deals with natural resource issues on the board, he wants to see both the timber and cattle industries improved.
“I hope to align goals with the Forest Service and establish long-term sustainable timber harvest and reauthorization of vacant/closed grazing allotments,” he said.
Roberts agreed, saying the county isn’t doing as well in those areas as it once was.
“We are not thriving as well as we were prior to changes in federal forest policies 30 years ago but the community has been working to fill that gap,” she said. “It is a bit more difficult to entice firms to the end of the road in a frontier county. However, we are blessed in that we have many people here who keep trying.”
Other issues Roberts said she hopes to see addressed include the codification of county ordinances, orders and resolutions and make them searchable for the public; update the county’s internal policies; and improve broadband connectivity.
“There’s lots of administrative work to get done,” Roberts said. “I have made a list.”
Hillock sees going ahead with renovating the Wallowa Lake Dam as a major project, now that funding has been secured. He also said that since the county has a new asphalt plant, he hopes to see additional paving and patching projects funded by federal dollars as they become available.
A business owner himself, Hillock was positive about the economy.
“The county economy, in general, has been good; construction is up, tourism is up,” he said. “Ag was mixed with the hot weather cutting yields and the cattle market continues to struggle. My fears are that rampant inflation will raise costs for construction materials, lumber products, fuel and fertilizer. These increases in costs could cost us jobs and reduce the amount of work that can happen at our school remodels.”
But it’s not all bad, he said.
“On the flip side, we are a community of resilient individuals, and we will survive,” he said.
The commissioners agreed that, for the most part, the county has done a good job handling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but that has been somewhat hindered by higher levels of government.
“There are confusing rules, mandates, regulations, etc., that make handling the disease and its variants difficult, but the county medical teams and emergency staff did an excellent job maintaining the health of the community,” Roberts said.
“The county handled COVID-19 well,” Nash added. “Businesses went out of their way to accommodate costumers by offering curbside and home delivery.”
Vaccination against the virus was another issue Nash addressed.
“We have one of the highest vaccination rates of any frontier county in the state,” he said. “People remained respectful of personal decisions.”
Overall, the county residents have hung together, the commissioners said.
The commissioners don’t take credit for the county’s effective response to the pandemic, but try to give credit to where it’s due.
“(We) would like to thank the health care workers and our own emergency services director for taking the lead on COVID,” Hillock said.
“This county kept working, living and dying, rejoicing, encouraging and mourning,” Nash agreed.
Enterprise
The cities, too, have their focus set on 2022.
Enterprise Mayor Ashley Sullivan, after her first year in office, is largely focused on improving the climate for businesses to operate in the city.
“I hope to see more businesses open up and more new businesses,” she said. “I’d like to see the businesses we do have to get out there and contribute more to the community. I hope this year allows for a more collaborative effort within the community.”
She also said she hopes to encourage business owners and residents to come to council meetings or to stop into City Hall to either contribute or see what the city can do to help.
“We just want to be as supportive as possible,” Sullivan said. “We’re more than willing to help.”
As for the pandemic, she believes the city is on track, but is eager to see related restrictions end.
“Hopefully we can get a handle on COVID and not have our businesses suffer as they have for the past couple of years,” she said. “Enterprise is doing exactly what we should be doing. We’ve been doing it so long it’s important to keep in mind the mental health of the community. It’s fatiguing. … We want to keep people safe, but at the same time allow people some freedom.”
Joseph
Joseph Mayor Lisa Collier was upbeat after a 2021 that was chaotic in City Hall with the resignation of the city administrator and a councilwoman surrounded by accusations of harassment. Joseph’s former mayor also resigned after moving. Collier is now optimistic that the city government is on the right track.
“We will continue to develop continuity between staff and councilors, for the betterment of our citizens, business owners and visitors,” Collier said. “We will continue to update and strengthen our policies, procedures, ordinances and goals to conduct municipal business in today’s world with our citizens and business owners at the forefront.”
She also said efforts to replace former Administrator/Recorder Larry Braden are underway.
“We are lucky to be led by our pro-tem Administrator Brock Eckstein,” Collier said. “He is knowledgeable and backed by years of city administrative experience, plus, he’s just a great guy. His expertise regularly shines through. He has proven himself to be strong, stable and consistent. The search for a new city administrator has begun, but we are taking our time and doing it right. They have pretty big shoes to fill.”
The mayor also said she looks forward to the planned ramp project on Joseph’s Main Street to have the Oregon Department of Transportation upgrade them in accordance with Americans with Disability Act standards and still have them “maintain our beauty and special feel of Joseph’s Main Street.”
She invited anyone with questions or concerns to contact her or City Hall.
Collier also said she believes Joseph has done a good job of surviving the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Moving into 2022, we need to be kind and compassionate with each other,” she said. “While it’s true that we need to move forward with business, we need to treat people with care. We have all been through a lot — noticeably or not. Our relationships with our people matters very much.”
In general, Collier said, Joseph is on a positive track.
“I feel really good about the trajectory of the city,” she said. “We are heading in a great direction with good things ahead.”
Wallowa
Wallowa Mayor Gary Hulse also expressed his thoughts and hopes for the new year. While there are projects to work on, he said, “All things considered, Wallowa is doing well. We want to keep Wallowa, Wallowa.”
He does have some specific issues he hopes the city can address, such as fixing the inflow of runoff water that can strain the sewer system and to work with state and local law enforcement to address complaints of speeding through town.
In the coming year, Hulse said, he hopes the city can:
• Assist with establishing Wallowa Memorial Hospital and Winding Waters health clinics.
• Assist Wallowa schools with funding and building a skate park.
• Improve sewer and water systems in conjunction with engineers of record.
• Explore bank branch, hardware store and other business opportunities to establish in Wallowa.
• Explore possibilities to expand housing and business opportunities and options.
• Upgrade bathrooms at city parks.
• Work with ODOT to improve traffic safety on Highway 82/Main Street, improve handicap curb access on Main Street, close off Ellen Street to minimize traffic congestion, add lights at the school crosswalk and install better traffic lines to impede speeding.
Lostine
Lostine Mayor Dusty Tippett declined to comment on this topic.
