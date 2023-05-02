ENTERPRISE — Proponents of the Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho measure on the May 16 ballot have decided to file a formal complaint with the Oregon Secretary of State because of alleged improprieties in the reporting of campaign finances.

Supporters of Ballot Measure 32-007, which would require the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners to meet twice a year to consider the county’s interest in becoming a part of Idaho, met Monday afternoon, May 1, to determine if they would take official action with the secretary of state because no record exists showing who is funding opposition to the Move Oregon’s Border ballot measure.

