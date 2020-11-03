ENTERPRISE — Joseph will have a new mayor with the new year, as challenger Belinda Buswell defeated incumbent Teresa Sajonia, 437-327, in the 2020 general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
“I was pleasantly pleased that the citizens of Joseph got what they wanted,” Buswell said. “I was very humbled.”
She said she had been approached by about 20 different friends and residents of Joseph to pitch her hat in the mayoral ring.
“I’m a bit overwhelmed. When they approached me and asked me to run, I took a step back and asked, 'Are you sure you want me?'” she said, adding that they told her, “We need someone who can win.”
Among Buswell’s first orders of business are to “get the city operating on an ethical and transparent manner,” she said. She also wants to take a good look at the water and sewer plan projects the city is undertaking.
A former city recorder until her job was eliminated in July, Buswell has lived in the area her whole life.
Sajonia declined to return calls for comment.
In the other contested race in Wallowa County, that for Enterprise City Council Seat No. 6, Rick Freeman beat Rob Taylor 473-397.
“I’m very honored the people put their trust in me and I’m looking forward to making a difference,” Freeman said. “I’m glad to be back where I grew up, and look forward to serve the county I love.”
Freeman said he has nothing in particular on his agenda.
“I just want to help out and do best I can,” he said.
Taylor was gracious in defeat, commenting on what a close election it was.
“I stopped into his store and we wished each other luck,” he said. “I felt whoever won would do good job. I’m glad to know Rick is going be serving in that position.”
He said he will continue to volunteer in the city as he has in the past.
“The city does have some challenges and I’m excited see how we can make things better here,” Taylor said. “I wish Rick good luck and it was an honor to have run for the office.”
Uncontested races in the county who were confirmed in Tuesday’s election results include Joel Fish, who won the May primary for Wallowa County sheriff; and several positions in city races.
In Enterprise, Ashley R. Sullivan was elected mayor and Brandon S. Miller, who was appointed in August to set No. 4 and Jeff Yanke ran for council seat No. 5.
Joseph Councilors Kirsten Rohla and Matt Soots were re-elected, and Stephen Bartlow will fill a vacant council seat.
Lostine Mayor Dusty Tippet ran for re-election, as did Spencer Shelton. No candidate filed for council seat No. 3, currently held by Hubbell April. However, April was working out of town when the deadline passed and plans to seek appointment to the position, according to county Clerk Sandy Lathrop.
In Wallowa, Mayor Gary Hulse and Councilmen Scott McCrae and Christian Niece all were confirmed in their bids for re-election.
Also confirmed countywide were three directors of the Wallowa County Soil and Water Conservation District who ran unopposed for re-election. They are Director-at-Large Dan Warnock; Commissioners Melvin Stonebrink, of zone 1; and Alan Klages, of zone 3.
