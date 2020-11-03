Enterprise voters passed the $4 million levy Tuesday, Nov. 3, approving the funds to conduct repairs at the school district — funds that will be matched.
“I am Incredibly grateful for our community’s support and their investment in their schools,” Superintendent Erika Pinkerton said.
The bond passed with nearly 57% of the vote with 1,222 yes votes to 927 no votes.
The money raised through a bond will pay for what Pinkerton called a much needed roof as well as other repairs to make the school more accessible and safer for students, staff and visitors.
The bond will also pay for asbestos abatement, remodeled locker rooms and updates to the science rooms. Much of the work will begin as early as this summer.
Pinkerton said the day after the election she would be posting a request for proposal for a project manager to oversee the construction.
“To the community — we are humbled by your vote of confidence and your investment," Heather Melville, school board member, said,
An investment in the school’s education and infrastructure is never wasted, Melville said.
“We can now use the $4 million OSCIM grant match to ease the overall financial burden to our community.” Melville said. “We have a lot of work ahead, but we will be smiling all night long, for sure. "
The city of Joseph has overwhelmingly passed ballot measure 32-004, placing a 3% tax on marijuana sales within the city.
The initial count saw the measure winning with about 73% of the vote, 575-211.
A race that was nearly a dead heat — the measure requiring county commissioners to discuss the pros and cons of Wallowa County joining Greater Idaho — fell by fewer than 50 votes. Voters had 2,519 no votes, and 2,478 votes.
Cliff Bentz, who continued the Republicans' grip on the 2nd Congressional District by defeating opponent Alex Spenser, earned nearly 71% of the county's vote with a margin of 3,562-1,332. He won more than 59% of the overall vote in the district.
The county also backed Jo Rae Perkins, the Republican challenger who looked to unseat U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley. Perkins took 64% of the vote, 3,255-1,696. Merkley, though, won his reelection bid with 58% of the vote.
President Donald Trump won 66% of the county's vote, 3,390-1,619. As of late Tuesday night, the rate for president was not decided with at least seven states still undecided.
The county voted with the state in supporting Measures 107 and 108, and voted against the rest of the state in voting down Measures 109 and 110. All four measures passed the state.
— Chieftain reporter Ronald Bond contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.