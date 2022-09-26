PENDLETON — Oregon is No. 1 in the nation for ease of access to voting and voter registration.
According to the academic nonpartisan study “Cost of Voting in America,” published online Friday, Sept. 16, Oregon’s registration policies and early-voting access helped propel it to the top of the list.
Umatilla County Elections Manager Kim Lindell explained it hasn’t always been this way. Due to the enactment of the Motor Voter Act in 2016, a policy that registers residents to vote automatically upon renewing or receiving their drivers license, Lindell said voting in Oregon has never been easier.
“The state of Oregon has provided every avenue that they can to make it easier for a person to register and receive a ballot,” she said. “It’s not surprising; we’ve jumped through the hoops to make it accessible.”
Wallowa County Clerk Sandy Lathrop also said she wasn’t surprised at Oregon’s high rating. She said occasionally she hears comments both for and against the state’s mail-in ballot system.
Researchers judged each state through a series of 10 categories, but ease of registration and access to early voting were given the most weight in the study.
“Oregon has always been looking for ways to make it easier for everyone to have access to a ballot,” Lindell said. “You can even mail your ballot on Election Day, as long as it’s postmarked for that day and we receive it in seven days your ballot still counts.”
Union County Clerk Robin Church said she was not surprised Oregon claimed the top spot in the study.
“It’s just so easy, you can come into our office and register, go to the post office, go online, or register to vote when you get your driver’s license,” she said. “I expected (Oregon) to be easiest.”
Church also credited the Motor Voter Act as a driving force behind Oregon’s ease of voting access, explaining that since 1991, when she became clerk, it has never been easier.
Preparations are underway for the 2022 elections, which is Nov. 8.
“Ballots are already ordered and printed, military and out-of-country go out on Friday (Sept. 23),” Church said. “It’s just like usual.”
Lathrop in Enterprise said ballots go out to local voters Oct. 19, and Oct. 18 is the last day to register to vote.
While Oregon sat atop the list, Washington followed closely behind as No. 2 in the nation, with Mississippi and New Hampshire representing the bottom of the list at 49 and 50.
