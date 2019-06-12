Elks to celebrate Flag Day

The Enterprise Elks 1829 will honor America’s flag with its annual Flag Day Ceremony on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 6:00 PM at the Wallowa County Courthouse Fountain of Honor.
Elks have always been moved in the presence of the flag of the United States, which is why, in 1907, Elks members adopted a resolution designating June 14 as Flag Day. In 1911, the Grand Lodge mandated that all local Lodges observe Flag Day with appropriate ceremonies, making the Elks the first national fraternal organization to require the observance of Flag Day. On August 3, 1949, President Harry S. Truman, himself a member of the Order, permanently designated June 14 as Flag Day by signing an act of Congress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.