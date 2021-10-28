JOSEPH — Employee disputes that were believed to have been laid to rest resurfaced recently and were the subject of an emergency executive session held by the Joseph City Council on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
The session was to address “primarily a procedural issue,” pro-tem city Administrator Brock Eckstein said the following day.
“As pro-tem, I can’t issue certain levels of discipline that might be necessary … to address certain issues we’re having,” Eckstein said.
He confirmed that the issues were ongoing conflicts between Public Works Lead Levi Tickner and Parks Lead Dennis Welch.
Earlier this year, the Chieftain reported that on May 27, Welch made complaints during an executive session against Tickner. Tickner later exercised his option to respond in open session.
On Aug. 5, the council approved a resolution that said both Welch and Tickner are valued by the city and part of the problem was a lack of proper supervision by former city Administrator/Recorder Larry Braden, who resigned in April citing “harassment” by members of the council. The resolution turned the matter over to Eckstein.
But now it’s all come to a boil again and Eckstein believed he needed to get the council’s approval to take any disciplinary actions.
“We didn't discuss any of the issues,” Eckstein said. “I asked if they wanted talk to (Welch and Tickner) or have me handle it. … They felt comfortable enough to let me handle it at my level.”
He said he expects whatever action he takes will be considered for approval by the council at its next meeting, Nov. 4.
Last week’s meeting was held virtually, since two of the councilors were down with the COVID-19 virus, Eckstein said.
