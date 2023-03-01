The warming center is another in a series of initiatives intended to deepen the church’s connections with the community. In 2017, the church decided to convert its lawn into a garden. Produce grown is shared with Community Connection’s food bank, Building Healthy Families and Head Start.
The warming center is another in a series of initiatives intended to deepen the church’s connections with the community. In 2017, the church decided to convert its lawn into a garden. Produce grown is shared with Community Connection’s food bank, Building Healthy Families and Head Start.
St. Patrick Episcopal Church/Contributed Photo
St. Patrick Church is located at 100 Northeast Third Street in Enterprise. The parish hall is open to the public on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
ENTERPRISE — Another long cold winter, coupled with a shortage of housing, has prompted organizations around Eastern Oregon to open shelters for people looking to get out of the elements.
On Wednesday, March 1, Enterprise’s St. Patrick Episcopal Church will join that list.
The genesis of the shelter project at St. Patrick dates to a January resource fair for people who are houseless sponsored by Community Connection.
Jane Dunn, a longtime volunteer at the Community Connection meal site in Enterprise, attended the fair. In a conversation with Ron McAfee, Community Connection’s Wallowa County director, and St. Patrick’s priest, Katy Nesbitt, Dunn suggested opening the church once a week as a day-use center — for people to come in out of the cold in the winter, and escape the heat of the summer.
Nesbitt liked the idea.
“We are always looking into how our small congregation can create relationships with our neighbors,” she said. “Offering the church’s parish hall once a week for those looking for a place to spend some time out of the elements is one more way we can share our facility with the community.”
Hot and cold beverages as well as light snacks will be available. The church has a lending library and a wood stove, perfect for curling up with a book and a cup of coffee or tea.
The warming shelter is the latest step the church has taken to foster connections with the community.
in 2017 the church decided to convert its lawn into a garden. Produce from the garden is shared with Community Connection’s food bank, Building Healthy Families and Head Start. Nesbitt, along with Ann Bloom, a nutrition specialist, teach cooking, gardening, composting and recycling at the Alternative High School and host cider-press parties both at Building Healthy Families and in front of St. Patrick Church, along with a barbecue lunch. On Feb. 21, Fat Tuesday, the church hosted its annual pancake supper, open to the public.
St. Patrick Church is located at 100 NE Third St. in Enterprise. The parish hall is open to the public on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.