ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise City Council will break its usual routine and meet Wednesday, Dec. 16, instead of the usual second Monday, because a key official would be unable to attend on the regular date.
The December meeting, which begins with a work session at 6 p.m. followed by the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m., will include department reports from city Administrator Lacey McQuead, Fire Chief Paul Karvoski, Police Chief Joel Fish and Shawn Young of the Public Works Department. City Librarian Denine Rautenstrauch will provide the November and December reports in January, according to a press release.
Under old business, the council will discuss the Community-Economic-Tourism Related Activities (CETRA) grant for the ice-skating rink in Enterprise and an update on Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding for the city.
New business items are scheduled to include:
• A recommendation by the Planning Commission on a final plat review.
• The approval of Resolution No. 656 to spend insurance funds received after the July 2017 City Hall fire.
• A request for information technology services.
• The annual “If I Were Mayor” contest for Enterprise Elementary School students.
• An intergovernmental agreement is between the city of Enterprise and the Department of Land Conservation and Development. Wallowa County’s Hazards Mitigation Plan expired June 5, 2019. The DLCD received a predisaster mitigation grant to assist the county, cities within the county and special districts within the county with updating the Wallowa County Multi-Jurisdictional Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan. This agreement allows us to work with the county and the DLCD on updating the plan.
The council’s next meeting will be Jan. 11, 2021.
