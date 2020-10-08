Enterprise City Council Agenda
For Monday, Oct. 12
Enterprise City Hall
Work session: 6 p.m.
Regular meeting: 6:30 p.m.
1. Call meeting to order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance.
3. Roll call.
4. Moment of reflection.
6. Agenda additions if any.
7. Consent agenda — items of a routine nature placed on agenda at the discretion of the council.
8. Citizen comments.
9. Department actions/updates.
• City Administration, Lacey McQuead, city administrator.
• Fire Department, Paul Karvoski, fire chief.
• Library Department, Denine Rautenstrauch, city librarian.
• Police Department, Police Chief Joel Fish.
• Public Works, Ronnie Neil, director.
10. Old Business
• Motel Tax Grant application recommendation for the Wallowa Valley Ice Rink, Motel Tax Committee.
• Airport Committee Update, Councilmen Bruce Bliven and David Elliott.
11. New Business
• Request to apply for and facilitate grant for airport, Lucas Stangel.
• Private investigator for background checks, Lacey McQuead.
• Coronavirus Relief Fund Committee, Mayor Pro-tem Jenni Word.
• Resolution No. 655, Lacey McQuead.
• Community Connection Request for Assistance (CARES Act Relief), Lacey McQuead.
• Update on Police Chief Position, Lacey McQuead.
• Recommendation from Planning Commission-Ordinance No. 594, Lacey McQuead.
12. Executive session: None scheduled.
13. Future meetings/dates to remember: Regular council meeting Nov. 9.
