Enterprise City Council
Agenda for Aug. 10, 2020 regularly scheduled council meeting
Enterprise City Hall, 102 E. North St. 541-426-4196 www.enterpriseoregon.org
To participate by phone, call +1-571-317-3112
Access Code: 432-873-269
6 p.m. Work session:
6:30 p.m.
1. Call meeting to order Mayor (Pro-tem) Jenni Word
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Roll call
4. Moment of reflection 60 seconds
6. Agenda additions if any
7. Consent Agenda: Items of a routine nature are placed on the Consent Agenda at the discretion of the City Council.
Approval of July 13, 2020, City Council Meeting Minutes and approval of July Accounts Payable.
8. Citizen comments (Limit 3 minutes unless preapproved prior to meeting)
9. Department Actions and Updates
City Administration: Lacey McQuead
Fire Department: Paul Karvoski
Library Department: Denine Rautenstrauch
Police Department: Joel Fish
Public Works: Ronnie Neil
10: Old Business:
CETRA Grant Changes, Juniper Jam and Courthouse Concert Series, Main Street Show & Shine
11: New Business:
Request for Airport Committee Announcement: Lacey McQuead
Announcement: council member
Appointment vs Application Process: Lacey McQuead
12. Executive session: None scheduled
13. Future meetings/dates to remember:
Next council meeting: 6 p.m. Sept. 14, 2020
