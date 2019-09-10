A town hall-type forum will be held in the near future to discuss an ordinance governing the use of all-terrain vehicles within the city limits, the Enterprise City Council agreed Monday evening.
The law now requires ATV operators on city streets to be licensed drivers and for the ATVs to be street legal, but Councilman David Elliot noted that law enforcement has been somewhat turning a blind eye to violators who drive on other than main thoroughfares for work purposes such as plowing snow or for lawnmowing, often done by youths not old enough to be licensed. He said he didn’t want to discourage youths from constructive, job-related activities and wanted that encoded into an ordinance.
Details of the ordinance and when the town hall will take place have yet to be worked out and will be announced in the future.
The council also discussed a request from the local Rotary Club, which wants funds to complete repairs to the courthouse clock. The Rotary is still short $3,165 of the $6,165 needed for the work. No action was taken.
The council also heard requests for support for the Greater Enterprise Main Street (GEMS) Winterfest, Fishtrap Fireside and the local ice rink through Community Economic Tourism Related Activities (CETRA) grants. No action was taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.