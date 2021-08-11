ENTERPRISE — Another 90-day moratorium on new vacation rentals was approved Monday, Aug. 9, by the Enterprise City Council, according to a press release from City Hall.
The moratorium was the extension of an earlier one approved in May after concerns were expressed that the increase of vacation rentals in the city was decreasing the availability of long-term rentals, as well as other concerns.
City Administrator Lacey McQuead provided the council with a breakdown of a preliminary decision made by the city’s Planning Commission. She recommended the councilors attend the next Planning Commission meeting in September or prepare written statements to be read there to share their concerns.
The moratorium restricts the vacation rentals in the city’s R-2 zone, which is for multifamily residences.
Councilor David Elliott shared his concerns for conditionally allowing such rentals in an R-2 zone.
In another matter, Police Chief Kevin McQuead said Saturday’s grand opening of the refurbished Skate Park was a considerable success. (See story, Page A1.)
In other business, the council:
• Passed a resolution honoring and recognizing the dedication and commitment of former city Administrator Michele R. Young in her years of service to the city. The resolution was read by Mayor Ashley Sullivan and was approved by the council.
• Approved a resolution that increased franchise and street maintenance fees upon recommendation of the Public Works Committee.
• Heard a report from city librarian Denine Rautenstrauch, who said the position of library assistant is open and she has three possible candidates. Applications for the position close Thursday, Aug. 12.
• Held public hearings on requests to vacate Tejaka Lane and Highland Drive. No public input was received on either vacation and the council approved both.
• Approved a resolution adding Christie Huston as the finance/budget officer for the city. Huston recently resigned her position as a city councilor.
• Tabled a discussion until the September meeting on utility rates for sewer equivalent dwelling units to include a calculation for breweries. The council agreed more information is needed before a recommendation by the Public Works Committee can be made.
• Tabled a discussion until the September meeting on an updated agreement with the municipal airport.
The next council meeting will be Monday, Sept. 13.
