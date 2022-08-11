ENTERPRISE — A new request for funding for athletic equipment was approved by the Enterprise City Council at its meeting Monday, Aug. 8, presented by Jim Nave of the Wallowa County Athletic Network.
Mayor Ashley Sullivan, in a press release after the meeting, said Nave and the Public Works Committee — who met Friday, Aug. 5 — were requesting the council award the network $73,589.80.
The money would be to improve all sports fields in Enterprise, including backstop improvements at all fields, an extension of the high school backstop, new dugouts at the high school baseball field and improvements to parking.
Council President Jenni Word asked for information regarding available funds. City Administrator Lacey McQuead told the council that the current Opportunity Fund, which includes anticipated revenues from this fiscal year, totals $74,000.
Beyond that, there was leftover American Rescue Plan Act funding available, which totaled $29,924.51. If the ARPA Opportunity Funds are used, there is $30,000 remaining, originally allocated for Enterprise business assistance and resident assistance, that can be moved into Opportunity Funds.
Nave said that if more funding is needed, he has some ideas on possible donations.
Word asked if a request for funding support by the schools would still be requested if the council approved the full request. Nave said he still will be asking for support from the schools.
The council then approved Nave’s request, contingent upon receiving the ARPA funds. The funding will include $29,924.51 from the ARPA Opportunity Fund and $43,665.29 from the Motel Tax Opportunity Fund.
ARPA spending
In another matter related to the ARPA funds the city is expecting, city Finance Officer Christie Huston submitted a memo to the department managers and the council explaining the process for which the funds would be expended.
Prior to purchasing the items discussed, a resolution must be passed. McQuead said that the original approval was quite generalized, as department managers estimated the cost for their proposed purchases. Therefore, prior to expending the funds, a resolution, which will explain the funds for each expenditure and the exact cost of the purchase, will be required prior to approval.
Other business
In other matters, the council:
• Witnessed the swearing-in of new Police Officer Shannon Emel.
• McQuead told the council that Councilor Corey Otten was not successful in his attempts to contact a member of the Oregon Department of Transportation on the city’s traffic control concerns, nor was McQuead able to make contact with them. For now, the discussion is tabled until contact can be made with ODOT.
• Heard the Library Department Report where librarian Denine Rautenstrauch said the summer reading program had closed out with 206 participants, the most successful summer program to date.
• Was told by Police Chief Kevin McQuead that his department will be receiving the new computers over the next month. He recognized Brooke Langerman, police department administrative support specialist, for her efforts and assistance in the transition of the department.
• Was told by Public Works Director Shawn Young that there were some problems with residents moving through barricades after streets were paved. Lacey McQuead said she would place a notice on Facebook, asking the public to respect the barricades and not enter newly paved streets until said barricades are removed.
