ENTERPRISE — A special meeting of the Enterprise City Council will take place Monday, Feb. 15, at City Hall, according to a press release.
Regular meetings begin at 6:30 p.m.
On the agenda are:
• An event permit for the Circle 100 Club’s annual fundraiser for the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation scheduled for March 18. It is to be a “drive-by” fundraiser, rather than the group’s usual in-person event.
• Consideration of two resolutions to change budget appropriations. One is to increase the amount budgeted for the sports complex to reflect to cost to include the matching grant and the other is to move money from the city’s contingency fund to help cover the cost of the engineer to prepare new improvement standards for the city.
• There also is the possibility of an executive session. At press time, city officials were unsure if the session would take place or the issue to be addressed.
