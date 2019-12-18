Enterprise city officials got their first look at the Enterprise Fire Department’s latest addition Monday, Dec. 9 – a new pumper/tender truck made by Pierce Manufacturing in Florida.
The truck, which holds 3,000 gallons of water for extinguishing blazes, arrived Nov. 25 to replace a 1978 tender in which the engine blew a year and a half ago, Fire Chief Paul Karvoski said. He showed the truck to the officials before last week’s city council meeting.
The $272,000 truck was paid mostly through a federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant, but only cost the city $11,000, he said, adding that the annual competitive grant for $500 million had 45,000 applications this year.
“We got lucky,” he said. “I’m glad we finally got a new truck.”
The department’s fleet now is comprised of two 1,600-gallon pumper/tenders, one of which is considered the “first-out truck,” Karvoski said. The new truck, also a pumper/tender, holds nearly double the water. The fleet also has two rescue trucks, a ladder truck for reaching tall structures, a city pumper designed to connect to city fire hydrants and a wildland truck with a 350-gallon tank designed for use on grassfires.
Karvoski said the new truck brings the department fully up to speed. While it was down a truck, the department was able to rely on the two other pumper/tenders and, he said, in an emergency, they have a mutual-aid agreement with the Joseph Fire Department.
Although the department is now fully equipped, there are needs for the future, Karvoski said. He’s preparing to apply for another grant through the same program to replace old, underperforming extrication equipment often used to extract people trapped in crashed vehicles, but also to tear through metal doors, cages and anything else firefighters need to get into.
“You name it, it’ll do it,” he said.
Karvoski said the department’s current Jaws of Life is unable to tear through some of the newer metal alloys they come up against and, given its age – early 1990s – it’s becoming hard to find replacement parts.
