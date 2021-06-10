ENTERPRISE — Several old and new issues will be discussed Monday, June 14, including the Airbnb/transient lodging, the revamping of the skate park, funding the city is to receive and a utility rate increase, when the Enterprise City Council meets.
The meeting begins with a work session at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
In addition to the above-mentioned items, the council will discuss:
• Wastewater Testing.
• An Opportunity Fund request from Tera Elliott.
• A Wallowa County Development Notice on the city watershed in a presentation by Public Works Director Ronnie Neil and city attorney Wyatt Baum.
• A request for additional funding for the Main Street Show and Shine.
Contact City Hall at 541-426-4196 for help attending the meeting by phone or by Zoom.
