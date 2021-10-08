Enterprise council to address vacation rentals at hearing Chieftain staff Bill Bradshaw reporter Author email Oct 8, 2021 Oct 8, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ENTERPRISE — A public hearing on vacation rentals within the city limits will be on the agenda Monday, Oct. 11, for the Enterprise City Council’s next meeting.That hearing will be at 6 p.m.The regular council meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m. On the agenda for it are the amendment of two ordinances and a resolution.To participate in the public hearing via Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82666492583?pwd=S3ZXczliSXY0cTMyWW5vYXh4OE1hQT09. The meeting ID is 82666492583 and the passcode is 642943.To participate in the regular council meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89230620455?pwd=NEhQb1g4QS9Vd1NsWTc5QjlUUUNsUT09. The meeting ID is 89230620455 and the passcode is 148167.Also on the agenda for the regular meeting are:• An update on the sewer rates for breweries, in particular, Terminal Gravity.• A presentation by the Wallowa Mountain Bicycle Club.• A discussion of this year’s Winterfest. It was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.• Motel tax awards.• Department reports. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bill Bradshaw reporter Author email Follow Bill Bradshaw Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBiz Buzz: Dial up for baby delivery at old phone companyBicycle playground hoped for in WallowaAviation program again ready to soarTwelfth COVID-19 death in Wallowa CountyWhitetail buck poached along School Flat RoadOther views: An open letter opposing the River Democracy ActWallowa County passes 600 COVID-19 casesWallowa County Voices: Prepare for ‘shopping learning curve’Emergency roof work planned at Enterprise schoolVaccine mandate has a range of impacts in Wallowa County Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
