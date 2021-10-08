ENTERPRISE — A public hearing on vacation rentals within the city limits will be on the agenda Monday, Oct. 11, for the Enterprise City Council’s next meeting.

That hearing will be at 6 p.m.

The regular council meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m. On the agenda for it are the amendment of two ordinances and a resolution.

To participate in the public hearing via Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82666492583?pwd=S3ZXczliSXY0cTMyWW5vYXh4OE1hQT09. The meeting ID is 82666492583 and the passcode is 642943.

To participate in the regular council meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89230620455?pwd=NEhQb1g4QS9Vd1NsWTc5QjlUUUNsUT09. The meeting ID is 89230620455 and the passcode is 148167.

Also on the agenda for the regular meeting are:

• An update on the sewer rates for breweries, in particular, Terminal Gravity.

• A presentation by the Wallowa Mountain Bicycle Club.

• A discussion of this year’s Winterfest. It was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

• Motel tax awards.

• Department reports.

