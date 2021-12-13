ENTERPRISE — An update on plans proposed by the Wallowa Mountains Bicycle Club to set up a bike park in the city when the Enterprise City Council meets Monday, Dec. 13. Representatives from the Parks Department will give the update at the meeting, which begins with a work session at 6 p.m. and the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m.
On Oct. 12, bike club members Angela Mart and Zeb Burke asked the city proposed a “pump track” be established somewhere in the city. A pump track is a looped sequence of rollers and berms (swoopy, banked turns) for bike riders. It’s designed to maximize momentum, so the rider can ride with minimal pedaling, according to www.bicycling.com.
City Administrator Lacey McQuead told Mart and Burke she’d facilitate a meeting between them and the Parks Committee and now that committee will issue its report.
The main issue in setting up the pump track is location. That has yet to be determined.
In another matter, McQuead will give the council an update on loan consolidation.
New business on the agenda includes:
• An event permit for the Eagle Cap Extreme Sled Dog Race veterinarian check Wednesday, Jan. 19.
• Discussion of the Drive Sober Campaign that runs from Dec. 15 to Jan. 1.
• A retirement announcement and retirement award.
• Nomination of the council president. Councilor Jenni Word is the current council president, but her term expires at the end of the year.
• Committee assignments that will be effective Jan. 1.
• Resolution No. 673.
• A proposed bank loan agreement with Community Bank.
