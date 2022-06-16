ENTERPRISE — A budget hearing and special meeting of the Enterprise City Council will be held Monday, June 20, at City Hall.

The meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m.

After any needed changes are made to the budget and they are reviewed, the hearing will be closed and a special council meeting will open.

On the agenda are two resolutions to receive state revenue-sharing funds and to adopt the 2022-23 budget. A discussion of a Fire Department contract also is on the agenda.

