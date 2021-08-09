ENTERPRISE — Due to a recent spike in coronavirus cases, the Enterprise City Council will not admit members of the public when it meets Monday, Aug. 9, but will allow public access via Zoom.
To attend via Zoom, go online to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86289584146?pwd=c1V6Y3FwMVk4dEZPb21VSzFBNHV6UT09. The meeting ID is 862 8958 4146 and the passcode is 864863.
Topping the agenda will be a possible extension to the 90-day moratorium on vacation rentals. On May 10, the council placed a 90-day moratorium on any new such rentals in the city with the option to extend it for another 90 days. The council was to consider that option Monday.
Complaints have been aired that allowing short-term vacation rentals took up residences that might otherwise be rental homes that are scarce in the area.
On July 14, the city’s Planning Commission held a public hearing with about a dozen city residents showing up — most of whom owned vacation rentals — and no negative comments were heard.
However, the council agreed its actions needed to be fair to all and the commission was to meet again before making an official recommendation to the council.
Also on the agenda are:
• Resolutions to vacate Tejaka Lane and Highland Drive.
• An update on the city’s agreement with the airport.
• A Dedication Resolution.
• An update on a Parameters Resolution.
• A resolution on franchise fees and the street maintenance fee.
• A recommendation from the Public Works Committee on utility charges.
• An updated utility rates resolution.
• Department reports.
