ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise City Council will meet Monday, Nov. 9, for its regular council meeting.
It begins at 6 p.m. in City Hall with a work session. The regular meeting will be called to order at 6:30 p.m.
A draft agenda was issued Wednesday, Nov. 4, that could change by the time of the meeting, according to city Administrator Lacey McQuead. Included on the draft agenda are:
• Department reports from McQuead, Fire Chief Paul Karvoski, city Librarian Denine Rautenstrauch, Police Chief Joel Fish and Public Works Director Ronnie Neil.
Old Business dealing with COVID relief funds.
New Business dealing with:
• CIS funds for storage/tables.
• A liquor license application for new owners of the Little Store.
• The annual Winterfest and Parade.
An executive session is scheduled to consider potential employment of a new police chief. Chief Fish will resign to become Wallowa County sheriff in January. The council will reopen to a public session after the executive session.
