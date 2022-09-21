ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise High School FFA Chapter held its annual FFA/FCCLA Bonfire at Tim and Audry Melville’s home near Enterprise on Sept. 7, according to the chapter’s newsletter.

Participants played games, ate food and enjoyed each others’ company.

