ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise High School FFA Chapter held its annual FFA/FCCLA Bonfire at Tim and Audry Melville’s home near Enterprise on Sept. 7, according to the chapter’s newsletter.
Participants played games, ate food and enjoyed each others’ company.
But more FFA events are coming. The chapter will hold its annual open house Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 7-8 p.m. at the Ag Department of Enterprise High School.
The open house is open to the public, especially parents, alumni and community members. This year’s FFA officers will show visitors around the FFA shop and talk about the opportunities and activities that students can participate in as an FFA member.
“This is a great opportunity for people to see improvements we have done in our shop and what we are currently working on in the program,” said Stephanie Schofield, the FFA adviser at Enterprise High School.
On Sept. 26, the Baseline Greenhand Conference will be held in Elgin with the Eastern Oregon FFA District. Participants will get to know peers from other chapters, will set goals for the year and attend workshops.
The District Leadership Camp will be held Oct. 9-10, as the officer team attends Camp Elkanah. Members will compete in rituals, work with state officers and attend workshops.
Soils Judging will be Oct. 12 at Pine Eagle High School. The natural resources class has been learning about soils and will be competing.
The annual National Convention will be the last week in October, in Indianapolis. Many members of the sophomore class will be attending. They will listen to speakers, attend workshops and meet people from all over the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.