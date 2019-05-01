Last week Enterprise Elementary School was visited by a past EES student who is a published author. Madison Ribich is a 2010 graduate of Enterprise High School and has recently published her first children’s book.
Through a grant the school was able to purchase copies of the book for all of the kindergarten through 3rd grade students. Ms. Ribich is a graduate of Eastern Oregon University and currently resides in France where she is teaching English.
She graciously visited our school on a visit home and read her wonderful book to all of our elementary classes. She spoke with the fourth-sixth grade students on what it takes to publish a book. Her visit was a special treat for staff and students and encouraged students to follow their dreams by breaking them up into smaller achievable steps. The books are available locally at the Bookloft.
(0) comments
