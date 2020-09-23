Library browsers

Enterprise Public Library librarian Denine Rautenstrauch lets library patron Kim McGriff exit with a bag of books in hand on Monday, Sept. 21. The library is now available for 15-minute periods by appointment by calling the library at 541-426-3906. The Wallowa Public Library is considering a similar policy.

 Photo contributed by Ellen Morris Bishop

