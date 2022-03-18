ENTERPRISE — Some of the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds the city of Enterprise is to receive may have to be returned, the City Council was told during its meeting Monday, March 14, according to a press release from City Hall.
The city resolved at its Feb. 14 meeting to distribute the $443,000 it has received under the American Rescue Plan Act distributed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, on March 14 city Administrator Lacey McQuead announced the possibility that some of the funds may have to be returned. City attorney Wyatt Baum agreed that losing the funds is a possibility, so McQuead said none of the funds will be spent until the expected second round of funding is received. She said the next round is expected in July or August and is to total $221,795.
She said after the meeting that there was a notice sent out regarding a “claw-back plan,” that would have rescinded recently allocated funds.
“However, it doesn’t sound like Oregon is a part of the rescinding funds discussion, as it was not on the list of 30 states this could impact,” McQuead said in an email.
Fire Chief Paul Karvoski said there is a concern over rising prices and the list of funding requests he had previously made likely will go up.
After a discussion by the council, it was agreed the ARPA Committee will review recommendations made, make adjustments and revisit the issue at the next council meeting.
Housing study
In another matter, Katy Nesbitt, the county’s director of natural resources and economic development, presented a housing study completed by Zack Cahill of Eastern Oregon University that had been simplified by the county housing committee. Nesbit explained the results of the study, focusing on how the city of Enterprise can help.
Sara Miller, of the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District, spoke on the benefit of having city staff and its Planning Commission actively involved in the process to improve the housing shortage.
McQuead told the council that the city currently has two representatives — herself and John Lawrence — serving on the group two Workforce Housing Team. The city also has received $50,000 for a Technical Assistance Grant from the state Department of Land Conservation and Development.
Of that amount, $25,000 will be allocated to helping find solutions with the workforce housing and middle-income housing shortage and $25,000 will be allocated to an economic analysis study, both of which will be part of the city comprehensive plan.
Pump track
The council also heard from Angela Mart, president of the Wallowa Mountains Bicycle Club, which is promoting the construction of a pump track on city property. Mart and club Vice President Zeb Burke visited a proposed site near the city well and agreed to move forward with the next step, the application for a conditional use permit. McQuead said she would email an application to Mart and review with Baum the requirements for the city moving ahead with the project.
Other business
In other business, the council:
• Heard a request by Dave Hayslip regarding speeding on East First Street and East Park Street. The council asked Chief Kevin McQuead for more police presence for that location. In his department report, Chief McQuead explained the rise in thefts in the city.
• Heard a thank-you letter submitted by Ron Pickens of Building Healthy Families.
• Approved an event permit submitted by New Life Film for a street and sidewalk closure in order to shoot an indie feature film. The request was modified to a one-day closure rather than the originally requested three days.
• Approved Resolution No. 676, which describes the operating parameters for 2022.
• Heard requests for CETRA Grant Applications of $2,000 each for the Courthouse Concert Series, the Juniper Jam, the Main Street Show & Shine and Hells Canyon Mule Days. The Motel Tax Committee is to review the applications and submit a recommendation for approval at the council’s April meeting.
• Approved a recommendation from a member of the city’s Budget Committee, Christie Huston, who recommended accepting the resignation of committee member Kim Stoffel and appointing Hayslip to fill Stoffel’s position.
• Administrator McQuead reminded the council of a budget freeze set to take place in April. In his department report, Fire Chief Karvoski said he is attempting to fill positions caused by recent retirements.
• In his department report, Public Works Director Shawn Young shared concern for the sale of property at the end of Golf Course Road due to utility easements that go through the property. He asked for a review of those easements once the descriptions are received from the title company.
The next council meeting will be April 11.
